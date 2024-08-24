Steven S. Williamson Acquires 14,245 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Steven S. Williamson bought 14,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,435.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,592.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pulmonx Trading Up 9.3 %

Pulmonx stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.62. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

