Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after buying an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

