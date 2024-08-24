STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.87

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.87 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.63). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.87. The company has a market capitalization of £28.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4,850.00 and a beta of 0.97.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

