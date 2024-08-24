Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GDS Call Options (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,365 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 189% compared to the average daily volume of 817 call options.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GDS by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

GDS opened at $16.69 on Friday. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.