Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of KE Call Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 12,716 call options.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Creative Planning grew its stake in KE by 106.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KE by 83.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,355,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

