Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 64,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 37,009 call options.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

