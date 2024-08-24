Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 42,379 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 31,717 call options.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $509.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

