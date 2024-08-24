StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group cut shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, August 12th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

