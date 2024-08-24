StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

CETX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

