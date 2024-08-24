StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.14 million, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.
Park City Group Company Profile
