StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.14 million, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

