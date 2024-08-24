StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

