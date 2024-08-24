StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CONN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251,348.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

