StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

