StockNews.com Lowers Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.2 %

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $215.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,913,000 after buying an additional 85,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.