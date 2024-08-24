StockNews.com Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Shares of FWONK opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 56.57. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $82.23.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

