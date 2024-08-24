StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 3.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.24. 514,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,253,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

