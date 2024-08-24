StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.73. Approximately 212,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 250,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.88.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$74.11 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.52%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

