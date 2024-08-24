STV Group (LON:STVG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

STV Group Price Performance

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.50) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.54. The company has a market capitalization of £122.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,988.89 and a beta of 0.11. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

