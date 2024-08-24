Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Shares Down 8%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74. 1,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Sumco Stock Down 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

