Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 414.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.