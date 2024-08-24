Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SHGKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
