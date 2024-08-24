Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.13

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.13 and traded as high as C$73.69. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$73.62, with a volume of 3,280,940 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.13. The firm has a market cap of C$42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

