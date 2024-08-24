SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 36,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 287,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Further Reading

