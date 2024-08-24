Surekha Trivedi Sells 7,399 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16.

Veralto Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $111.78 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $3,241,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4,660.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

