Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-3.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.614-1.644 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.070-13.120 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $548.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.53. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $434.14 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

