Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.82. Table Trac shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 2,830 shares trading hands.

Table Trac Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Table Trac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

