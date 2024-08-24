Target Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Target Price Performance
NYSE:TGT opened at $158.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
