Target Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

NYSE:TGT opened at $158.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

