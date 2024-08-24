TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.31

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $15.95. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 12,612 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

