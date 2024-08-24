TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.77.

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.89 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$61.35. The firm has a market cap of C$63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78. In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,594. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

