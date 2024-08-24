TD Cowen Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $4.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

