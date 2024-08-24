TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$1.93. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 20,283 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.14.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

