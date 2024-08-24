Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

