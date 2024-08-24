Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 2.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,591,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,901,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $769.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tellurian by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 332,323 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

