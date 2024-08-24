Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.08. 32,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 26,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 6.03% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

