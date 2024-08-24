Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $61.54. Approximately 211,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,198,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

