Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,865 shares of company stock worth $19,186,587. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

