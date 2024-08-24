Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

