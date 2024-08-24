Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.96. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 11,135 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.