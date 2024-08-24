Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $219.16 and last traded at $219.78. Approximately 20,386,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 98,354,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.