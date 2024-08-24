Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Shares Down 8.5%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.50.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.50.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

