Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Set to Split on Monday, September 9th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $235.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.32.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,990.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,238. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

