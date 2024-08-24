The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CEO Sells $16,140,600.00 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $212,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

