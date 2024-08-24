The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 40,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,921,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Beauty Health by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.73 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of $213.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

