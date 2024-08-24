The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.87

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.87 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 40.11 ($0.52). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.53), with a volume of 5,806 shares changing hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.65. The stock has a market cap of £15.29 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at The Brighton Pier Group

In other news, insider Anne Martin acquired 12,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,788.81 ($6,222.47). Insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

