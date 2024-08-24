The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $5.77 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

