The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

