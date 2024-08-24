The TJX Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.