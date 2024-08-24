Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $30,153.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,750.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CWT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

