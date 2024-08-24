Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 2,469,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,500,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Tilray Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
