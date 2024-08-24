Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 2,469,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,500,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Tilray Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tilray by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tilray by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

