TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.27. TIM shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 68,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth $8,818,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in TIM by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 688,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 327,874 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in TIM by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TIM by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 127,465 shares during the period.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

